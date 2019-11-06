Sponsorship deadline has been set for Wreaths Across America Day in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The 2019 Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec 14, in Bath National Cemetery at the Bath VA Medical Center.

Wreath sponsorships can be made until Nov 29 at www.WreathsAcrossAmericaBathNY.org.

Individual wreaths are $15 and tax-deductible. Other donation levels are also available.

This year’s theme is “Everyone Plays a Part” and the mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom.

Placing of the wreaths will begin immediately following the noon ceremony. In 2018, more than 4,800 wreaths were placed on graves in Bath. This year’s goal is 5,000 wreaths.

The public is invited to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony and can sign up at the above website. Arrival time that day is 11:30 am. Buses will be provided to shuttle visitors and participants from the designated parking area to the cemetery.

The VA Employees Association will provide refreshments following the event. Follow the Bath event at www.facebook.com/WAA.BathNationalCemetery.

Special note: The main entrance to the Bath VA is closed for bridge repairs. Access to the cemetery is through the rear entrance to the VA from route 415 just north of the NYS police barracks.