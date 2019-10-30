State Police issue 28 tickets during Operation Hard Hat in Tompkins County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, State Police teamed up with the Department of Transportation for Operation Hard Hat.

New York State Police dressed as DOT workers in an active work zone to and watched for motorists who were speeding, violating the state’s Move Over Law and other violations.

The operation yielded 28 tickets:

  • 12 No Seatbelt
  • 4 Cellphone
  • 2 Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • 1 Inadequate Exhaust
  • 3 Unlicensed Operator
  • 2 Uninspected Motor Vehicle
  • 1 Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the third degree 
  • 1 No Interlock Device
  • 1 Operating with More than 1 Earphone

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now