STTAC, Reality Check hosting free Toy Story 4 screening

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southern Tier Tobacco Awareness Coalition (STTAC) and Reality Check are hosting a free showing of Toy Story 4 at the Corning Palace Theater for up to 140 guests on Feb. 11, 2020.
The doors will open at 5:30 pm and the movie will begin at 6 pm with seating on a first-come, first-serve basis. Free popcorn and water will be available to all of the attendees.
This event is part of International Week of Action, an event aimed at reducing the visibility and normalization of tobacco use in movies and media.
STTAC and Reality Check hope to highlight Hollywood’s continued promotion of tobacco use through tobacco placement in movies, especially those marketed to kids.
