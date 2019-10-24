Student struck on Denison Pkwy

Breaking News
Photo from Jeff Smith/ THE LEADER

CORNING (Jeff Smith/THE LEADER) – An Alternative School for Math & Science student, walking across Denison Parkway at about 4:39 p.m., was hit by a gray SUV and later flown to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Corning Police Sgt. Andrew T. Frisbie said the ASMS student was walking in the crosswalk on Denison Parkway, near Corning City Hall, when he was hit by the vehicle.

“He was crossing (Denison Parkway) from the southside heading north,” Frisbie said. “We do not know the substance of the injuries. He was complaining of some hip injuries and back injuries.”

The student was transported by American Medical Response Ambulance to Corning Hospital where he was later airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.

No one has been charged for the incident at this time, but patrolmen were interviewing the driver of the SUV at the Corning Police Department shortly after the incident, Frisbie said.

Police also talked with fellow ASMS students who were walking near the male subject that was struck by the vehicle.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Frisbie said.

Story and photos courtesy of Jeff Smith of “THE LEADER”.

