Students and staff of Gardner Road Elementary honor veterans

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Students and staff members of Gardner Road Elementary School in Horseheads came together to honor veterans that they had special connections with.

The tribute began with the veterans being welcomed to the school by student representatives.

They then enjoyed refreshments (provided by the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization) with their individual student followed by a patriotic song that was sung by each grade.

There were grandparents, parents, friends, and other relatives in attendance as students lined the halls thanking their veterans.

Students had also created thank-you cards for the veterans and they were welcome to take as many as they liked. The extra cars that were not take will be sent out to the Bath VA.