Study: Chilies cut risk of death from heart attack, stroke

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A new study suggests eating chili peppers cuts the risk of death from heart attack and stroke.

The study in Italy compared the risk of death among 23,000 people over eight years.

Researchers found the risk of dying from a heart attack was 40-percent lower among those eating chili peppers at least four times per week and death from stroke was more than halved.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

One nutritional expert says the paper is interesting but “does not show a causal link” between chili consumption and health benefits.

Chili peppers are a species of capsicum, which has shown other health benefits.