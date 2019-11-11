Suny Corning Community College to present “A View From The Bridge”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio today by Mary Guzzy, Professor of Humanities & Theatre and Director of the SUNY Corning Community College’s Fall Performance of “A View From The Bridge”.

The show will start November 13th and running through the 16th with shows starting at 7 PM the 13th- the 15th and on the 16th starting at 2 PM. The play will be at the Schuyler Ampitheater on SUNY CCC campus.

All proceeds raised from ticket sales will go towards SUNY Corning Community College’s Interfaith Campus Ministry. Tickets are $10 for General Admission and $8 for Students/Seniors. For reservations call: 607- 962- 9448.

Guzzy says Arthur Miller is one of her favorite playwrights and she’s so excited to direct it.

Guzzy says she been a fan of Miller’s since high school and really got into his works in college. She says being able to do this play with her students was exciting because Miller wanted this play to resonate with Greek Tragedy. Written in the ’50s, “many of the issues are contemporary like women’s issues and the #MeToo movement as well as the immigration movement, so I’m making my students do some serious things with this production”.