SUNY’s Got Your Back: Corning Community College

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Dr. L. Dean Fisher from SUNY Corning Community College to talk about the “SUNY’s Got Your Back” event going on today.

On Thursday, November 7th From 12:30- 2 PM in the Commons (1 Academic Dr., Corning, N.Y.) students as well as volunteers will help create “comfort kits” for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The program, which began in 2016, has grown to collaborate with the New York State Office of Victim Services to help survivors, as well as build awareness of programs to combat sexual assault on college campuses.

The kits are filled with a toothbrush, toothpaste, comb, deodorant, a pen and notepad and a stress ball are delivered to hospitals, shelters and rape crisis centers across the State.

The event is welcoming “walkthrough” volunteers who can help build these comfort kits throughout the event.