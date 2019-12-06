Teddy Bear Toss at Elmira College

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock was joined this morning in studio by Mike Zannella, Assistant Men’s Hockey Coach and Eddie Duffy, Director of Hockey Operations to talk about an upcoming community event.

On Saturday, December 7th at 7:00 PM the Elmira College Men’s hockey team will be hosting its 3rd annual Teddy Bear Toss. The Soaring Eagles who are coming off a big win against the 10th ranked Utica Pioneers in Utica will be going up against Lebanon Valley College.

Now anyone who brings a teddy bear or stuffed animal to Murray Athletic Center on Saturday will be granted a $2 admission to the game.

After the first goal of the game that’s when the fun begins, fans will be asked to show off their arm strength and throw their stuffed animals onto the ice where they will be corralled and donated to the Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties.

Duffy says, last year they were able to donate over 500 stuffed animals, a number that he’s hoping to crush this year.