Breaking News
Shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola multiple injured

Teddy Bear Toss at Elmira College

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock was joined this morning in studio by Mike Zannella, Assistant Men’s Hockey Coach and Eddie Duffy, Director of Hockey Operations to talk about an upcoming community event.

On Saturday, December 7th at 7:00 PM the Elmira College Men’s hockey team will be hosting its 3rd annual Teddy Bear Toss. The Soaring Eagles who are coming off a big win against the 10th ranked Utica Pioneers in Utica will be going up against Lebanon Valley College.

Now anyone who brings a teddy bear or stuffed animal to Murray Athletic Center on Saturday will be granted a $2 admission to the game.

After the first goal of the game that’s when the fun begins, fans will be asked to show off their arm strength and throw their stuffed animals onto the ice where they will be corralled and donated to the Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties.

Duffy says, last year they were able to donate over 500 stuffed animals, a number that he’s hoping to crush this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Male Fall MVP

Simmons-Rockwell 18 Female Fall Sports MVP

Be sure to vote in both polls

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now