The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Holiday shipping, Holiday parties and Thanksgiving flavored Pringles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

This week Scott and Ally talked about as move closer to the holidays, experts are saying it will be a profitable holiday shopping season, but they remind people that when it comes to holiday shipping the absolute last day to do so and ensure the package arrive on time is December 14th. With first-class mail procrastinating until maybe December 20th.

Another hot topic issue was “Thanksgiving flavored pringles”. Pringles are releasing a variety pack of flavors including “Turkey in a can”, “stuffing”, and “pumpkin pie” flavored chips.

Lastly, Scott and Ally agree the absolute worst thing you can do at a holiday office party is showing up sick.