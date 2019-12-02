The case signals new interest in the 2nd Amendment by Supreme Court

In this June 20, 2019 photo, The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington. The justices on Monday left in place a Maryland court ruling that denied a new trial to Adnan Syed, who was convicted of strangling a high-school classmate he had once dated. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gun rights groups are hoping that a case up for arguments before the Supreme Court will lead to the court extending its landmark rulings on the right to have a gun for self-defense at home.

The case brought by gun owners in New York City is scheduled for arguments Monday morning. Advocates of gun control worry that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority could use the case to call into question restrictions across the country.

The lawsuit challenged the city’s prohibition on carrying a licensed, locked and unloaded handgun outside the city limits, either to a shooting range or a second home. Lower courts upheld the regulation, but the Supreme Court’s decision in January to step into the case signaled a revived interest in gun rights.