BATH, N.Y. (WETM)- Michael DeLeon from the Steered Straight program visited Haverling High School to talk with the students about vaping and other teen drug trends.

DeLeon is a well-known speaker that travels the U.S. giving these presentations.

There were over 700 students at the presentation, taking in all of the useful tips Deleon had to offer.

For more information on Steered Straight, you can visit the program’s website.