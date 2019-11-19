The Gaffer District announces street closings in preparation of Parade of Lights

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Corning’s Gaffer District and Centers Health Care are pleased to announce the Parade of Lights will be held on Saturday, November 30th at 7:30 PM.
Support your local businesses and come out on Saturday, November, 30 from 11 AM-4 PM for our Small Business Saturday.
Free parking is available in any city lot or in the parking garage. The public is asked to use the Tioga Ave entrance.
In preparation for this year’s event, the following streets are closed on Saturday, November 30th from 5:30 pm to 11:30 pm:
- Market St. (Bridge to Wall) 5:30-11:30 pm
- Pine St. (Market to Burmese) 5:30-11:30 pm
- Aurene Lane (Wall to Tarantelli) 5:30-11:30 pm
- Wall St. (Tioga to Burmese) 5:30-1111:30 pm
- Walnut St. (Aurene to Burmese) 5:30-11:30 pm
- Chestnut St. (Aurene to Burmese) 5:30-11:30 pm
- Tarantelli Lane (Aurene to Market) 5:30-11:30 pm
- Bridge St. (North Wegman’s entrance to Denison Pkwy) 5:30-11:30 pm
- Lot #32 (Behind Lando’s) 4:00-8:30 pm