The Great Give Back event comes to Montour Falls

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM)- On Saturday, October 19, the Montour Falls Library will be joining many others in the Southern Tier for this year’s “The Great Give Back” event.

This event gives New York State communities meaningful, service-oriented experience to connect with their local libraries.

This is the first time that Montour Falls Library is participating in this event, and they are partnering up with Catholic Charities’ First Step Victim Services.

They are collecting travel-sized toiletries, tissues, brushes, day planners, and more. The supplies are helping men, women, and children who are constantly on the move.

“It seemed like an obvious opportunity for us to give back to the community in a way that was really effective immediately,” says Kelly Povero, Montour Falls Assistant Library Director. “Every little bit that we can contribute to First Step Victims services for Chemung and Schuyler Counties, is a little bit helpful and they’re doing a lot for the community.”

Poverso said The Montour Falls Library will be collecting donations all week up until the event.