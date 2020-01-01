The Hornell Peebles store has a date to re-open under a new brand

Hornell, N.Y. (THE LEADER) -According to our media partner “The Leader: The former Hornell Peebles store will be reopening on Tuesday, February 18 under as ‘Gordmans’. An apparel and home decor retailer.

Now the Hornell retailer is also announcing a job fair for prospective employees like to join the Gordmans team.

Gordmans announcing on Monday that the job fair will be Tuesday, January 7th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They say walk-ins are welcomed and that interested candidates can get ahead of the curve by applying online at gordmans.com/careers.

The address for the job fair is 33 Broadway Mall.

Some other Gordmans opening up locally include one in Sayre and Mansfield.

Story and Photo courtesy of media partner “The Leader”.