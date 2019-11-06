The Kramer Foundation holding annual fundraiser

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined this morning in studio by Juli Lathrop and her 1,000th fostered dog, a beautiful girl who goes by the name “Princess”.

The Kramer Foundation is holding its big annual fundraiser on November, 9th from 12- 5 PM at the American Legion on Ithaca Road. There will be ham, mac and cheese and beans as well as a bunch of raffle baskets including a raffle on a 55 inch TV.

Lathrop says, “it’s overwhelming and humbling to see the changes in the dogs but also the people that we’ve been able to touch over the years… tens of thousands of people”.

The money raised from this event will help the organization with a long campaign to help get a real building and kennels up.

Lathrop says, ” Princess was a really bad abuse case who would have no out, she would have no other chance than euthanasia in normal circumstances… so we’re able to change those lives and in the long run she will change someone else’s life”.