The Salvation Army of Elmira make final push for the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Major Dorie Haggerty from the Salvation Army of Elmira to help make one final push to help raise money for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

This years goal was $120,000, a number that Haggerty says has not been reached. She says that the lack of shopping in brick and mortar stores has played a role in this year’s decline in donations.

Haggerty says, that the Red Kettle Campaign is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year and helps them to get toys for community members during the holiday season as well as feed those who may be facing food insecurity throughout the year.

The Red Kettle Campaign comes to a close on Christmas Eve at 3 P.M. and there will be Red Kettles out in front of the Arnot Mall, Wal-Mart, Hobby Lobby, Sam’s Club and more. Haggerty says, “If you can’t get out today to donate please send a check and we will apply that towards our food pantry and Christmas week”.