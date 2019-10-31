The Sister City Program from Japan is spending their week in the Twin Tiers

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- A group of 12 students and 3 adult chaperones, from Nakagawa Japan, arrived in Horseheads for a week-long exchange with Horseheads students and adults.

The function of this committee is to actively support the Sister City Program of Sister Cities International and seek to establish a closer more lasting relationship with the City of Higashimurayama, Japan.

The group has been covering the Southern Tier by going hiking in Watkins Glen, making Glass pumpkins at the Corning Museum of Glass, and learning how to make pizza at Vincenzo’s Pizzeria in downtown Elmira.

The students also enjoyed their stay by studying alongside Horseheads students.

This is the 28th year the exchange students have been welcomed by the community.