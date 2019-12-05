“The Tall Cop” makes a visit to Horseheads to talk drug prevention

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Jermaine Galloway, also known as “The Tall Cop” held a workshop today at the Horseheads Elks Club.

Galloway’s workshops are geared towards law enforcement, probation officers, school administration, treatment providers, prevention professionals, healthcare professionals, counselors, and all other individuals in related fields.

Officer Galloway began his law enforcement career in Idaho in 1997 where he was a member of the DUI task force, a CSI, and field-training officer.

In the last three years, Officer Galloway has trained more than 150,000 people and over 400,000 class attendees on several different alcohol and drug trends including drug clothing, stash compartments, synthetic drugs, party drugs, alcohol, logos, and identifiers.

Galloway also helps parents by guiding them to look for specific signs in their kids to identify potential substance abuse and how to address it.