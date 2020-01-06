Tom Reed visits Wings of Eagles Discovery Center to tour “Mars Base Eagle”

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The 23rd district Congressman Tom Reed visited Wings of Eagles Discovery Center today in Big Flats.

He met with administrators and took a tour of the Mars Base Eagle. An interactive exhibit that allows the public to have a glimpse of life on Mars.

Along with the help of NASA funding 1.25 million dollars. The Governor has been apart in the making of the Mars Base Eagle, by helping them find other ways of getting federal funding for the interactive exhibit.

The Wings of Eagles president and CEO Mike Hall says he’s ready for the public to come in and enjoy what the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center have been working so hard for the community of the Twin Tiers and a different way of learning.