Towanda man sentenced to minimum of 3 years following attempted rape case

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM-TV)- A Towanda man had been sentenced to multiple years in prison following an attempted rape case from back in July of this year.

Cody Brian, 27, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 36 months to 72 months, with fines of $500.00, plus court costs, restitution of $600.00, for the offense of Attempted Rape, a felony of the first degree.

Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brian following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on July 5, 2019.

This is a developing story and 18 News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.