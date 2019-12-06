Town of Southport Christmas Parade & Night of Holiday Magic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning bu Southport council member Glenn Gunderman and Business association member Lee Doud to talk about this year’s Southport Christmas Parade.

On Saturday, December 7th starting at 4 PM, paradegoers can line up on Penna Ave. and the corner of Personius Road in Pine City to watch the parade as it ends at ‘Christmas Land’ behind the Southport Fire Department.

Doud says that ‘Christmas Land’ was started by the Fran and Dottie in the early ’50s on Hazel Street and was the premier Christmas display in the whole county.

In 1982 Doud says the two became elderly and could no longer maintain the display which is when the county took over with the help of the Business Association.

Following the parade will be the lighting of Christmas Land where Santa and his reindeer with light the tree.