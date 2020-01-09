Trade Wars in the Twin Tiers: Hilliard Corp and historical industry workers across the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Twin Tiers are full of historical businesses and industries that have relied on faithful workers to keep their companies alive for well over a century.

Companies like the Hilliard Corporation are among these historic businesses. In that time span, Hilliard has grown from roughly 30 employees when they were founded in 1905 to well over 450 today.

So what is it about these factories that keep employees in the industrial workforce for such an extended period of time?

After speaking with multiple employees and factory workers it was clear that these careers are misinterpreted on a daily basis.

The old days of assembly lines and repetitive work are out the window. Now the focus of industry workers is higher pay, great benefits, and a tech-savvy workplace.

According to the New York State Department of Labor over 40,000 individuals are currently employed as industrial workers. But the 10-year projection of that number predicts the employee numbers to drop by a minimum of at least three thousand.

After reviewing those statistics 18 News took the initiative to pull back the curtains and take a look inside one of our most successful local factories to see what their employers had to say about their career path choices.

We also caught up with the CEO of Hilliard to see what it takes to keep his company so successful on a daily basis.

For more information on statics involving the industrial workforce, you can visit the New York State Department of Labor website.

