Trunk- or- Treat Event

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Elmira hosted another Halloween event this evening at Wisner Park. The annual community event began at 6:00 p.m. and locals gathered to enjoy the Halloween festivities.

The movie “Goosebumps” was screened at dusk and families wore their costumes and enjoyed free and safe activities like arts and crafts.

North Main Street between Gray Street and Church Street were closed for the event to assure safety for the kids.

Participating Trunks:

Empower Federal Credit Union, Care First, Quicker Printer, ARC of Chemung, Family Reading Partnership, Elmira College, Near West Side Neighborhood Association, Popcorn Truck Preservation Society, Glove House, Kool Treats Ice Cream Truck, Elmira Fire Department, Elmira Police Department, Southern Tier Pregnancy Coalition, Planned Parenthood, Chemung County Library District

Sponsors:

BKA Financials, CCLD, Downtown Grind, Creating Healthy Schools

Hosted by Elmira Downtown Development, Inc.

