Trunk or Treat returns to downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News were joined in studio this morning by Jennifer Herrick, Director of Elmira Downtown Development to talk about this year’s Trunk or Treat.

On Friday, October 18th community members and families are welcomed to Wisner Park at 6 for Trunk or Treat.

So far 16 local partners are signed up to decorate the trunks of their vehicles in spooky, ghoulish ways.. handing out candy to the kids of the community.

Families are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes and get into the spooky spirit.

Herrick says, “North Main Street between Gray Street and Church Street will be closed for this event to make it safe for all of the kids who will be Trunk or Treating”.

Anyone who would like to donate candy for the event or even get involved are asked to call Elmira Downtown Development, Inc at 607-734-0341.