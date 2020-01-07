TSA to host “TSA Express” hiring event for jobs at Elmira Corning Regional Airport

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)– The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a one-day “Express” recruitment event on Wednesday, Jan. 22, to assist individuals interested in applying for a job as a TSA officer at Elmira Corning Regional Airport.

The starting pay is $15.89 per hour with federal benefits and opportunities for pay increases after six months.

Information sessions are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 22, at the New York State Department of Labor, 318 Madison Avenue, Elmira, NY.

During the hiring event, TSA officials will discuss the duties of a TSA officer and explain the application process.

They will also provide an overview of working for the federal government and discuss benefits, which include paid leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and 401k coverage.

After the information session, those who are interested in pursuing employment with TSA will be asked to take a computer-based test, participate in a structured interview and provide their fingerprints.

The entire process can take between two to four hours, so it is recommended to arrive early in the day. A medical evaluation is required prior to employment.

Candidates must be 18 years or older, have a high school diploma, GED or equivalent, or at least one year of full-time security industry experience, and be a U.S. citizen or U.S. national.

Applicants are required to provide two valid forms of state or federal identification.

Individuals who are interested may learn more online or by calling 877-872-7990. Applicants can also apply online ahead of the event.

Discover the rewards of a public service career with integrity, respect, and commitment.