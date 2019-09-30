DiaperPalooza in the Twin Tiers

Painted Post, N.Y. The first annual DiaperPalooza took place today in Painted Post.

The First Baptist Church of Painted Post hosted the event. The event included a bake sale, craft table, spaghetti dinner, and raffles with items that were donated.

Nationally it’s estimated there are one and three children that are in need of diapers or other supplies for one reason or another. Twin Tiers baby bank provides an emergency supply of diapersand infant supplies for families in need.

Twin Tiers baby bank is always looking for help. donating time, diapers, or even helping with the next DiaperPalooza.

Baby bank email: TwinTiersBabyBank@gmail.com

Baby Bank Phone: (607)438-3237