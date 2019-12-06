Twin Tiers receives nearly $2M to enhance emergency communication

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that three counties in the Southern Tier will receive over $1.7 million to enhance emergency communications across the state.

The package is part of a $45 million grant awarded to 57 counties and New York City.

Chemung County – $515,695

Schuyler County – $422,876

Steuben County – $796,257

This funding enables local governments to expand emergency response capabilities and enhance overall public safety operations. The 2019 Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant program supports nine Regional Communications Consortiums, which focus on improving critical emergency communications across the state, as well as coordination between counties, state and federal agencies.

“Emergency communication systems are crucial to ensuring the safety of every New Yorker, and we’re always looking for the latest technology to transmit information fast in a time of crisis,” Governor Cuomo said. “This funding will enhance communication networks across the state and ensure that municipalities have the resources needed to improve emergency systems and operate efficiently.”

The Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant program, administered by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, has awarded more than $500 million to 57 counties and New York City since 2010. The Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant, which is formula-based and funded by cellular surcharge revenue, allows counties to make vital improvements to systems that first responders use to communicate between one another and different regions of the state, such as land mobile radio systems.

Each county and New York City can submit applications to fund projects involving infrastructure, equipment and technology upgrades. Eligible counties can use this funding for a variety of functions, including expanding radio coverage by installing new equipment at towers and antenna sites, implementing Next Generation 9-1-1 technologies and standards, setting up communication channels among public safety radio systems, supporting the operations of public safety dispatch centers and deploying new technologies that help counties link their systems together.

This funding also supports training and exercises to promote efficient, interregional communications, cooperation and overall first responder readiness.