5th Annual Under the Dome Craft Show bringing in over 200 vendors

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined this morning by Don Sherman from Elmira College to talk about the upcoming Under the Dome Craft Show.

For those last-minute shoppers come the holiday season, on Sunday, December 8th at the Murray Athletic Center out in Horseheads the school will be hosting a holiday craft show. The 5th annual show runs from 9 AM to 3 PM with $2 admissions.

Sherman says, “We started this 5 years ago, it was kind of small but continued to grow and last year we hit 200 vendors for the first time and this year will be the first time we have over 200 vendors so there’s a lot to choose from”.

The full list of vendors can be found on athletics.elmira.edu with short descriptions and for the parents out there worried about having to get a babysitter, don’t worry about it! There will be a Santa workshop hosted by the student-athletes to keep the adults focused on finding that perfect gift while giving the kiddos a chance to make arts and crafts.