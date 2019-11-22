UPDATE on both missing persons in Ithaca

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Ithaca Police Department, both 15-year-old Shawna Reese and 13-year-old Elijah Richards have been found and are safe.

Richards who was reported missing around 8:45 from Abbot Lane home was reported being found just before midnight at a friends home.

15-year-old Shawna Reese who was reported missing from 150 W Village Place at 3:15PM was located walking in the city after midnight by a concerned citizen and being brought to St. John’s Community Center who then contacted IPD.

The Ithaca Police Department released a statement saying, ” We would like to thank the community and other agencies who assisted in efforts that led to positive outcomes for both of these children .”