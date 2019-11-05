Veteran’s Day Memorial Tribute event at the First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Twin Tiers military veterans will be honored during a Veterans Memorial Tribute on Saturday, Nov. 9, at First Arena during an Elmira Enforcers hockey game against the Delaware Thunder.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the Tribute starts at 7:05.

Veterans and their families can get free tickets for the Tribute and game from the Ziff Law Firm in Elmira.

Free tickets can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the law firm at 303 William St. – or they can be requested by calling 607-733-8866 or sending an email to info@zifflaw.com.