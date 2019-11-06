Veterans Day Services set to take place at Wisner Park and Woodlawn National Cemetery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Veterans Council and the City of Elmira will hold annual Veterans Day Services at Wisner Park and Woodlawn National Cemetery on Monday, Nov 11.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Wisner Park and 12:30 p.m. at Woodlawn National Cemetery.

The Chemung County Veterans Council is proud to announce that local Veterans will be presenting ceremonial wreaths at each service.

In addition to the ceremonial wreaths, the Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 803 will provide Honor Guard services and the Marine Corps League E.J. Brewer Detachment will provide Color Guard services.

Ted Peet will speak to the significance of Veterans Day in our community.