Veterans honored in ceremonies across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – From Mansfield to Bath, community members across the Twin Tiers came together to honor our nation’s heroes on Veteran’s Day.

Ceremonies were held at Woodlawn National Cemetary, Wisner Park, the Mansfield Fire Hall, and other locations across the Twin Tiers with speakers, demonstrations, and live music.















Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell, a six-year veteran of the Air Force, says Veteran’s Day is a very special day for him.

“Today is a special day to honor those, those that are veterans, honor those that have served and passed away. So it’s a very special day to me. So, I asked all Elmirans to stand up and thank a veteran.

Steuben County Corrections Officer Gary Audinwood and county Deputy Matt Butler received the National Defense Pin in recognition of their service to the nation.

More than 20 percent of those now serving in Steuben County are military veterans, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

“These pins are just a small token of appreciation of the debt this nation and this county owes these people,” Allard said. “But those who meet these people on duty will see the pin and know what they have done for our country.”