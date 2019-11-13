Veterans honored with lunch in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Veterans were honored with a luncheon Wednesday at the Big Flats Community Center, hosted by the Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care.

The event featured a speech from Captain USAF Joh Bauer and the presentation of a Quilt of Valor to a local Vietnam Veteran.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a nonprofit that is supported by over 10,000 volunteers in all 50 states. The first Quilt of Valor was awarded in 2003 and since then over 254,000 Quilts have been awarded.

It is specified that a Quilt of Valor is not a blanket or a charity quilt, nor is it a gift. It is a civilian award, awarded to active service members and veterans impacted by war. This is specified due to the Department of Defense regulations limiting the monetary value of gifts active duty service members may receive. Though, to the person receiving the Quilt, and to the organization, Quilts of Valor are priceless.

Sergeant Anthony Morton, a veteran of the Vietnam War, was awarded a Quilt of Valor. You can watch that presentation here: