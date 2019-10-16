Walk to End Alzheimer’s comes to Elmira this weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM)- 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Julie Demersman, event specialist for this year’s “Walk to End Alzheimer’s”.

More than 300 participants have already registered for this year’s walk which will be taking place Saturday, October 19th at Eldridge Park.

Registration for this year’s event begins at 8:30am followed by a Halloween costume contest at 9:30am.

Opening Ceremony kicks off at 9:40am and the walk will begin at 10 and run through 11:30am.

There are 2 different routes for participants including a 2-mile walk or for those unable to do that long of a distance, there’s also a 1/2 mile route.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for dementia care, support, and research. A disease that Demersman says affects over 400,000 people in New York State alone.

So far participants have already raised over $35,000, a number Demersman thinks will continue to grow.