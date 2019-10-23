Walking Dead actor Seth Gilliam coming to the Twin Tiers Comic-Con

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The 6th annual Twin Tiers Comic-Con (T2C2) will take place at the Arnot Event Center in Big Flats, NY on Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10, 2019.

T2C2 will feature over 50 artists, writers, and vendors, including Guest of Honor Seth Gilliam, star of The Walking Dead, The Wire, Teen Wolf, Oz, Starship Troopers, and more. Also appearing is Pittsburgh Pirates legend, catcher Manny Sanguillen.

The comic book Special Guests this year are Mike Raicht (Stuff of Legend), Mike Garland (Wolverine, Captain Marvel), Ken Wheaton (Popeye, Simpsons), Charles Barnett (The Incredible Hulk, Doctor Strange), and more!

Throughout the event, guests can take part in video game tournaments, virtual reality gaming, board game demonstrations, RC Car races, and photo opportunities with replica vehicles including the Batmobile, Bat boat, DeLorean from Back to the Future, Supernatural Impala, and a Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo.

Attendees can attend question-and-answer panels hosted by comic and film industry professionals, trivia contests, and cosplay themed panels. TheT2C2 Cosplay Nation will be filled with professional and amateur cosplay guests throughout the event, and is featuring the 6th annual Costume Contest with $500 in cash prizes, sponsored by Geico!

The convention will also feature a variety of vendors who will be selling comic books, toys, novels, crafts, and other pop culture merchandise. Food and refreshments will also be available, provided by our sponsor and exclusive food vendor Outback Steakhouse.

General admission PRE-SALE tickets to Twin Tiers Comic Con are $12 for a One Day Pass, $17 for a Two Day Pass and $30 for a VIP pass, which includes art prints and more. Ticket prices increase at the door to $15 for One Day, $20 for Two Day, and $40 for the VIP.

Children 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paid adult.

In honor of Veterans Day, this year all Veterans will have FREE admission to Twin Tiers Comic-Con 2019, sponsored by Page One Entertainment, and Sound Go Round. There will also be fundraising to benefit Wounded Warrior Project throughout T2C2 weekend, and we will have special Warrior Speaks presentation with Warrior Michael Carrasquillo.

Tickets are available at www.twintierscomiccon.com.