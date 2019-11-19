Watkins Glen is gearing up for Small Business Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in the studio this morning by Paul Thomas from the Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce as well as Margie Hoy, owner of Millport Landing to talk about the upcoming Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday will launch and run from 10 am – to 4 pm on Saturday, November 30th with over 150 vendors locally participating.

Between Small Business Saturday and 24 days of shopping following that up, community members can shop locally and support local businesses like Millport Landing.

Margie Hoy said that all of the items on the desk are all items made locally including winter hats, games, and even artwork and dolls.

Hoy says, “It makes it like a big family, we send people to each other throughout the day and it works out great”.

For those looking for deals and participating vendors visit the Information Center in Downtown Watkins Glen where they will be distributing a Small Business Saturday passport which has various holiday deals as well as coffee, cider, and games for kids. Thomas says, ” There will be a list of the 30 local businesses participating in Schuyler County alone”.