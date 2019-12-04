Wednesday’s Morning Minute (12/4/19)

Here is your morning minute for Wednesday, December 4th 2019.

The results are in after voters headed to the polls in Hornell yesterday to vote on an over 4-million dollar capital project proposal for the district.

The project will not result in a tax increase for district residents. funds from the New York state smart schools bond act will cover the estimated cost and existing capital reserve funds will cover the remaining cost.

A portion of interstate 86 in Steuben county was closed yesterday after a tractor trailer carrying a load of logs overturned onto its side–spilling its cargo into the highway right outside Hornell. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Power is back on for most of the thousands of people who’ve been without it for over 30-hours now. The CEO of NYSEG was in the Twin Tiers yesterday and said “You can see from the conditions it is taking a long time to get the right equipment and that it takes all of the right people.”