Wellsboro hosting their 36th annual Dickens of at Christmas

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Main Street in Wellsboro, Pa is going back in time for their 36th annual “Dickens of a Christmas.”

On December 7, vendors will line the street with crafts, food, and decorations while dressed in early Victorian clothes. The Wellsboro Men’s and Women’s Choruses will also perform in front of the Arcadia Theater.

“It’s a great community event and we have people coming in from all over the place, anybody can dress it up,” said Julie Vanness, the Executive Director of Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce. “We encourage everybody if they have any if they’d like to go ahead and dress up and join us”

18 News spoke to The Vice President of the Homepage Network, Sara Vogt, more about the public coming in their Victorian outfits. Vogt said: “it gives them an opportunity to be themselves and have fun.”

Other highlights of Dickens of a Christmas include the play “A Christmas Carol,” which was performed at the Deane Center right on Main Street. The show has been running for 21 years.

The event starts at 9:00 a.m. and for more information just head to: https://www.wellsboropa.com/index.php/dickens-of-a-christmas-celebration