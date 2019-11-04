West Elmira Junior Fire Program hosting fundraisers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in the studio this morning by West Elmira Junior Program participants Brady Keefe and Katies Johns as well as Junior Supervisor David Dubois.

Dubois says that the goal of the program is to have these junior firefighters eventually become volunteer firefighters as they grow up especially with the shortage of firefighters.

Dubois said the point of the fundraisers is to help buy different equipment and to help send the “Juniors” to different camps and events for different schools and stuff to benefit their future careers.

On Tuesday, November 5th there will be a spaghetti dinner from 4-8 pm to raise money for the West Elmira Fire Department and on Saturday, November, 9th at the firehouse on W. Water Street from 9 am- 3 pm the Juniors will be hosting a car wash.

If you know anyone that may be interested in becoming a Junior firefighter you can contact Junior Supervisor David Dubois at DRDuBois29@yahoo.com