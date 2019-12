ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – West Elmira Police are investigating a hit and run that happened on Dec. 5 around midnight on West Water Street between Demarest Parkway and Carrollton Ave.

Police say a pedestrian was found on the side of the road and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved is believed to be an older model dark-colored Subaru that sustained damage to its passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Elmira Police Department at 607-734-2031.