WETM and Make-A-Wish team up for a successful telethon

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – WETM teamed up with Make-A-Wish® today for a successful telethon. We raised over $3,700 in funds to help children with critical illnesses.

Wishes hold great significance with both physical and emotional benefits, they can help give a child more energy and strength. The majority of kids whose wishes are granted continue to live a happy and healthier life.

Together, the community has the power to come together and grant a wish.

Make-A-Wish® New York has granted the wishes of more than 3,000 children with critical illnesses over the past 25 years. Each hour of every day, three children in the United States are diagnosed with a critical illness.

All donations made in the community, stay in the community and there is still time to donate. Make-A-Wish® hopes to encourage the community to make frequent donations to grant wishes.

If you want to help grant a wish to help children like Hannah experience a trip of a lifetime, visit https://wny.wish.org or https://one.bidpal.net/wetmtelethon/welcome

When life-changing wishes are granted, a wish effect occurs. The wish can help children battling critical illnesses build the hope and strength they need to fight harder and see the impossible become possible. Research shows wishes can give these children a higher chance of survival. And, it’s why health professionals often use a wish as part of their treatment plan, because wishes can build compliance with care and potentially give their patients a better chance of reducing time spent in the hospital. There is nothing more powerful than a child’s wish – that’s the wish effect.