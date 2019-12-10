WETM-TV teaming up with American Red Cross for Holiday Blood Drive

It’s always a challenge to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients, but the winter months can be especially difficult, according to officials with the American Red Cross.

That’s why WETM-TV is teaming up with the Red Cross, Suburban Propane, and the Elmira Pioneers for a community-wide blood drive on Wednesday, December 11th.

The drive will run from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at three locations;

Corning Community YMCA (127 Center Way, Corning NY 14830)

Hilton Garden Inn (35 Arnot Road (Horseheads, NY 14845)

Blessed Sacrament Community Center Gym (160 High Street, Elmira, NY 14901)

Sheila Sullivan, Account Manager for Steuben and Schuyler County says. just an hour of your time can save up to 3 lives. Also, anyone who donates will receive 4 free tickets to an Elmira Enforcers game.

Sullivan says their goal is to get 210 people to come out and donate, which she says can save upwards of 630 lives.