Winter Alive After 5 coming to IllEagle Tap House

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The winter edition of Alive After 5 will be coming to the IllEagle Tap House in downtown Elmira on Friday, Jan. 10.

The event will be from 5-9 p.m. at the East Church Street tap house with live music starting at 5:30 p.m.

At 5 p.m. Elmira Downtown Development will accept nominations for their Board of Directors, provide a brief overview of 2019 and a quick update to 2020, and hold a brief awards ceremony.

Tickets are $10 per person or $15 for two people, and includes all food at the event. A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets can be purchased at ElmiraDowntown.com or at the door with all proceeds going to the summer concert series.