Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tioga County (Pa) until Noon Friday. In effect for Steuben and Schuyler counties until 11AM.

Freezing rain and a light glazing of ice is expected. Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible that could impact the morning commute. At 8am our road temperatures were in the upper 20s. As rain moves in, expect a light glaze of ice on the untreated roads and surfaces. Temperatures will rise above freezing later this morning.