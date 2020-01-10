Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tioga County (Pa) until Noon Friday. In effect for Steuben and Schuyler counties until 11AM.

Freezing rain and a light glazing of ice is expected. Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible that could impact the morning commute. At 8am our road temperatures were in the upper 20s. As rain moves in, expect a light glaze of ice on the untreated roads and surfaces. Temperatures will rise above freezing later this morning. 



		
	


	


			
Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

	
	
	

					
Share this story

				

	


	


	





	

	 	
	
	


	
	
				

					
	




			
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

			



				

				

			

		


		


	
	
	

	



	
			
		

		
	
	
	


Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png
				

					
	

		Trending Now