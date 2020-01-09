Winterfest Community Walk coming to downtown Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. – Art, writing and science projects from Sayre Area School District students will be on display in various businesses throughout Sayre’s Historic Downtown during the Winterfest Community Walk on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.

The walk will start at Island Pond near Guthrie’s Sayre campus and will utilize part of the Island Pond walking route. Interested participants should meet at Island Pond at 6 p.m.

Free hot chocolate will be provided along the route.

The event is presented by Guthrie, Sayre Area School District, and the Sayre Business Association

As a WalkWorks network affiliate, Guthrie assisted in developing the Island Pond walking route and encourages the community to utilize it as part of a healthy lifestyle.