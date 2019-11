ELMIRA, N.YY (WETM) – Tonight an Elmira woman was arrested for the murder of her own daughter. The Elmira police department arrested Paris Driscoll for killing her 8-year-old child.

The Chemung County Grand Jury indicted her after a 17-month on-going investigation. Police claim that the death was caused by the “blunt force trauma caused by another person.”

Driscoll is currently being held in the Chemung County Jail.