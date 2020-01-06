Work underway to repair Elmira College’s Twin Tower elevators

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Representatives from Elmira College tell 18 News that work has begun to repair the elevators in the Twin Tower dormitory.

The campus’s largest dormitory was closed by code enforcement less than two weeks before students moved in for the Fall 2019 semester.

Code Enforcement told 18 News in August that neither of the elevators in the building were up to code.

Elmira College issued the following statement in August regarding the Twin Towers dorm:

The College has been working very closely with officials in the City of Elmira, as well as with the New York State Fire Marshal service, and the local Fire Chief for the past couple of weeks to ensure that all of our residence halls are safe for students, visitors, and first-responders entering and exiting buildings during emergencies and drills.



Through that work, a decision was made to temporarily close the Twin Towers due to issues with the elevators. As a result, students housed in the Twin Towers will be moved to available spaces in other buildings on campus. The Office of Residence Life is contacting students individually with a new housing assignment.



Once the renovations to the elevators are completed, students originally selected to occupy the Towers residence hall will be able to move back into Towers, if desired. ELMIRA COLLEGE

The Twin Towers dorms were opened in the late 1960s and have eight floors in each tower. They house 382 co-ed students each semester, according to the University’s website, making it the largest on-campus residence.