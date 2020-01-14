Wreath’s Across America clean-ups scheduled for Woodlawn, Bath

(WETM) – Volunteers are needed to help clean up thousands of wreaths placed on headstones across the Twin Tiers during Wreath’s Across America.

Volunteers are needed at Woodlawn National Cemetery on Jan. 18 at 10:00 a.m. to pick up 6,600 wreaths placed across the cemetery.

If you are interested in helping with wreath-laying and/ or clean up event at Woodlawn, please contact Stacy Pike, Scott Matthews, or Lewis Hill at Cameron Manufacturing and Design at (607) 739-3606

Wreaths will also be picked up at the Bath National Cemetery on January 24 at 3 p.m.

If you would like to donate a wreath for next year visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Wreaths are $15 each. and when buying 2 you get one free. Wreaths will be shipped to the cemetery so that wreaths can be placed on gravestones by volunteers.