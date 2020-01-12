Xtreme International Ice Racing makes it’s way to the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Hundreds of community members lined up outside of First Arena in downtown Elmira over the weekend. To enjoy the fast-paced, action-packed motor ice racing.



Xtreme International Ice Racing is a motorcycle racing tour, completed on ice. Man and machine go from 0-60mph in under 3 seconds riding Speedway bikes and Quads that are modified to compete on an indoor ice arena. Motor ice racing is the fastest sport on ice and in the world.

During the intermission of the races, the 18 News team took to the ice for 4-laps of electric bike ice racing. Corning Bureau Chief Ariel Salk took the win and a victory lap in celebration.